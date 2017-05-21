Rugby: Charlie Ngatai headache-free but unlikely to play Blues

Chiefs midfielder Charlie Ngatai is again symptom free from concussion but is unlikely to play against the Blues at Eden Park on Friday.

A headache after training last week ruled him out of the defeat to the Crusaders in Fiji, another blow following his year-long lay-off with concussion when ended for the Chiefs only a fortnight ago when he started against the Reds.

Coach Dave Rennie said this morning that the cause of Ngatai's headache remained unknown but he had gone four days without any issues and that the Chiefs, who lost Sam McNicol and Stephen Donald to concussion during the 31-24 defeat in Suva, would take a conservative approach.

"We want to be really sure," Rennie said. "It's similar with Sam McNicol, he's had a history with concussion. He's actually bounced back really well the day after but we'll tread carefully around that."

Rennie also said that former All Blacks first-five Donald, who replaced McNicol in the midfield at Suva's ANZ Stadium, was unlikely to play against the Blues.

The issue is becoming increasingly common, which should worry New Zealand Rugby. Crusaders loose forward Matt Todd was a late scratching for the match due to lingering concussion symptoms from the week before, and Ryan Crotty left the pitch with concussion and didn't return.

Compounding matters, Blues No10 Piers Francis was knocked unconscious by a high tackle from Stormers midfielder Shaun Treeby in Cape Town.

That tackle wasn't taken as seriously by the match officials as it should have been - with Treeby later cited and given a three-match ban - and the concerning thing in particular is that the crackdown on tackling above the shoulders doesn't seem to have made much difference to the number of head injuries players are suffering.

The Blues' match against the Chiefs will be their last against New Zealand opposition this season, as they are extremely unlikely to make the playoffs, and while Rennie is expecting a team on the rebound from their disappointment at Newlands, his own side will be wanting to put right the errors which helped the Crusaders to their win.

Another issue for Rennie is Aaron Cruden's goalkicking. The No10, who had an otherwise excellent match, missed several relatively easy shots at goal, but the coach is likely to stick with him rather than give Damian McKenzie the kicking tee.

"We believe Aaron is our best goalkicker," Rennie said. "He didn't have a great night even by his own admission. I thought he had a great game, I thought he played superbly, but he's tough on himself.

"We'll make a decision based on how they [Cruden and McKenzie] kick during the week. The both want to kick. Invariably, if Aaron's happy and we're happy with how he's kicking, he'll kick. We won't let one game spook us."

