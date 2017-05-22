Athletics NZ weekly roundup 22 May 2017

By Athletics New Zealand

WELLINGTON

94th Vosseler Shield Mountain Races, Mt Victoria - 20 May 2017

Harry Burnard won the senior 10km in 41:01 from Kristian Day 41:46, Dougal Thorburn 41:54 and Nick Horspool 43:43. Wellington Scottish were first in the teams.

Sarah Drought won the womens 5km in 23:14 from Lizzy Bunckenburg 23:45 and Alice Feslier Holmes 24:15. Wellington Harrier Athletic Club won the teams.

Seamus Kane won the U/20 mens 5km in 20:06 from Lachlan Haitana 20:19 and Callum Stewart 20:41. Teams to Wellington HAC.

Maiya Christini won the U/20 womens 3.7km in 14:58 the teams to Wellington HAC. Liam Chesney won the U/18 mens 3.7km in 12:26 from Max Karamanolis 12:33, teams to WHAC. Phoebe McKnight won the U/18 womens 3.7km in 13:11 teams to WHAC.

Master men 40 10km Daniel Clendon 42:09, Stephen Day 42:22, Stewart Milne 45:17, teams WHAC. Master men 50 10km David Kettles 47:04, Michael Wray 48:32, teams Wellington Scottish. Master men 60 5km Graeme Burr 27:35, teams Olympic. Master men 70 5km Brian Hayes 28:53, teams WHAC.

Master women 35 5km Tamara Winkler 25:51, teams WHAC. Master women 50 5km Victoria Humphries 26:08, teams Wellington Scottish.

Master women 60 5km Michelle Allison 30:09, teams Wellington Scottish.

Non championship womens 10km Ruby Muir 45:07.

Barry Everitt Plate: WHAC 8202, Wellington Scottish 6589, Hutt Valley 5278.

CHRISTCHURCH

Continued below.

Related Content Diana Clement: Stop being a sucker Nicola Lamb: France puts its faith in youth with election of Macron Your Views: Readers' letters

Jane Paterson Cross Country, Rawhiti Domain - 20 May 2017

Ben Musson won the senior 9km in 30:57 from Ieuan van der Peet 31:06 and Matt Dryden 31:24. Christchurch Avon were first in the teams. Jean Kozyniak won the womens 6km in 23:12 from Kiri Atkin 23:57 and Sabrina Grogan 24:07. The teams was won by University. Connor Melton U/20 6km 20:20, Thomas Coates 22:39, Connor Patterson 24:22, teams University. Navajo Prentice U/20 4.5km 17:22, Charlotte Blair 17:39, Ari Graham 18:11, teams Sumner. Nick Moulai U/18 6km 20:35, Andres Hernandez 21:18, Dion Houston 21:58, teams Papanui Toc H. Liliana Braun U/18 4.5km 17:15, Amelia Persson 17:25, Brea Roderick 17:44, teams Port Hills.

9km M35 David Slater 35:54, M40 David Fitch 33:20, M45 Chris Mardon 33:09, M50 Kevin Muir 35:43, M55 Anthony Rogal 36:54, M60 Rod Vardy 41:52. 7.5km M65 Mike Summerlee 33:16, M70 Jos Galavazi 55:29, M75 John Gordon 45:00. Teams 35-49 Sumner, 50-64 Christchurch Avon, 65+ Port Hills.

6km W35 Tania McWilliams 24:33, W45 Tracy Croft 26:22, W50 Robyn Perkins 28:03, W55 Carolyn Forsey 28:37, W60 Bernadette Jago 28:58, W65 Margaret Flanagan 31:56, W70 Loris Reed 30:33. Teams New Brighton Olympic.

USA

Angie Petty qualifies for London World Championships:

USATF Distance Classic, Bill Henry Track, Jack Kemp Stadium, Los Angeles CA, 18 May: Angie Petty was third in the 800m in 2:00.44, under the A qualifying of 2:00.50 for the London World Championships in August. Brenda Martinez of USA a Rio Olympian and silver medallist in the 800m at the 2013 Moscow World Championships won in 1:58.78 with Adelle Tracey third in 2:00.35. Chanelle Price led the field through the first 400m in 57.53, with Petty last at the bell in 58.75. Petty ran a strong last lap to forge her way up to third and her sixth best ever 800m.

"Im so happy, Ive been wanting this time for a while and Im just over the moon," said Petty.

The 2015 World University Games 800m champion and twice World Championships and Commonwealth and Olympic Games representative said that it was a strong field and good conditions.

"It was a really fast race and a stacked heat, the winner is an Olympian and one of the top runners in America. The conditions were good as well, Ive only had two other races before this over here and theyve both been really cold so it was nice to have a nice warm race where there was no excuses."

Rosa Flanagan 5000m 16:54.58 (20) at the same meeting.

Atlantic 10, Amherst MA, 6 May: Tannock Blair 800m 1:54.09 (1H1), 1:52.16 PB (3), 1500m 3:53.13 (6). Matt Prest 5000m 15:14.57 (18), 10,000m 31:28.56 (7).

Mountain West, Logan UT, 10 May: Kerry White 800m 2:10.28 (2H1), 2:09.03 (6).

Big Sky, Sacramento CA, 10 May: Emily Roughan 5000m 17:03.78 (6), 10,000m 36:13.07 (6). 13 May: Matt Baxter 5000m 14:18.41 (3), 10,000m 30:32.31 (4). George Beamish 5000m 14:33.84 (8).

West Point Twilight, Shea Stadium West Point NY, 11 May: Arianna Lord 800m 2:14.61 (2R1).

Conference USA, El Paso TX, 11 May: Mike Lowe 5000m 15:36.47 (11), 10,000m 31:50.80 (6). Susannah Lynch 1500m 4:38.76 PB (6).

IC4A/ECAC Championships, Princeton NJ, 12 May: Cameron Avery 5000m 14:36.90 PB (16). Holly Manning 800m 2:10.84 (5R3). Julia Ratcliffe HT 62.17m (1).

Southland Conference, New Orleans LA, 12 May: Imogen Hull 1500m 4:50.69 (6H2), 4:54.80 (11).

Big East Championships, Villanova PA, 12/13 May: Julian Oakley 1500m 3:50.03 (3H1), 3:53.25 (3). Marcus Karamanolis 1500m 3:51.40 (6H1), 4:07.97 (3).

American Athletic Conference, Tom Tellez Track, Houston TX, 12 May: Hannah Miller 10,000m 34:47.28 (3), Anneke Grogan 10,000m 38:18.34 (15). 13 May: Bailey Stewart 400m 46.92 (1H1). 14 May: Bailey Stewart 400m 47.12 (3). Hannah Miller 5000m 16:40.76 (3S2).

Sun Belt Championships, Maverick Stadium Arlington TX, 12/13 May: Ben Collerton decathlon 6467 points (5) (100m 11.38 +0.4, LJ 6.62m +0.3, SP 10.58m, HJ 1.80m, 400m 52.08, 110m H 15.57 +1.0, DT 34.94m, PV 4.00m PB, JT 43.96m, 1500m 4:51.22). Craig Lautenslager 1500m 3:51.60 (1), 5000m 14:45.55 (2). Luke Fielding 5000m 15:51.25 (16).

Portland Twilight, Portland OR, 13 May: Angie Petty 800m 2:02.52 (2). Rosa Flanagan 5000m 16:28.06 (2).

PAC 12 Championships, Eugene OR, 13 May: Torie Owers SP 16.41m (4). 14 May: Greer Alsop TJ 12.08m (+1.0) (6). Torie Owers DT 46.83m PB (9). Olivia Burdon 1500m 4:24.68 (6H2), 5000m 16:15.06 (6).

CVEATC HP, Chula Vista CA, 14 May: Marshall Hall DT 61.66m PB (2). Previous best 60.77m at an ACA club night in February.

Big 10 Championships, Penn State University PA, 13/14 May: Phoebe Edwards heptathlon 4786 points (8) (100m H 15.43 +1.6, HJ 1.61m, SP 11.05m PB, 200m 27.11 +0.6, LJ 5.51m +1.4, JT 36.62m PB, 800m 2:33.76).

Last Chance, Swarthmore PA, 15 May: Hamish Carson 1500m 3:38.74 (7).

Tucson Classic, Tucson AZ, 18 May: Marshall Hall DT 56.20m (4). 20 May: Tom Walsh SP 21.64m (1) (21.45, 21.44, 21.22, 21.64, F, 21.31), Darrell Hill 2nd 21.25m, Ryan Whiting 3rd 20.85m. Marshall Hall DT 56.99m (5).

INDIA

TCS World 10K, Bengalaru, 21 May 2017: Zane Robertson 28:49 (7). Winner Alex Koria (KEN) 28:12.

AUSTRALIA

Sydney Morning Herald Half Marathon, Hyde Park, 21 May: Dave Ridley 1:10:59 (8).

NEW CALEDONIA

Oceania 21km Trail Run, Noumea, 20 May: Dulia Halliday of Napier was the second woman in 2:36:50 in 21st place overall. James Kuegler of Auckland was 37th in 2:44:44.

- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Athletics New Zealand