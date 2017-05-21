10:13am Mon 22 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

NBA Playoff Glance

Sunday, May 14: Golden State 113, San Antonio 111

Tuesday, May 16: Golden State 136, San Antonio 100

Saturday, May 20: Golden State 120, San Antonio 108

Monday, May 22: Golden State at San Antonio

x-Wednesday, May 24: San Antonio at Golden State

x-Friday, May 26: Golden State at San Antonio

x-Sunday, May 28: San Antonio at Golden State

Wednesday, May 17: Cleveland 117, Boston 104

Friday, May 19: Cleveland 130, Boston 86

Sunday, May 21: Boston at Cleveland

Tuesday, May 23: Boston at Cleveland

x-Thursday, May 25: Cleveland at Boston

x-Saturday, May 27: Boston at Cleveland

x-Monday, May 29: Cleveland at Boston

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 22 May 2017 10:13:57 Processing Time: 26ms