Dale Budge
Scott Dixon claims Indianapolis 500 pole

Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, drives into turn one during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500. Photo / AP
Kiwi Scott Dixon has qualified on pole position for next week's Indianapolis 500 after posting the fastest four-lap average at the Brickyard this morning.

The one-time champion at the famous race proved too fast in the fast nine shootout on Monday morning to put his Chip Ganassi Honda-powered car in the prime spot.

He recorded a four-lap average speed of 232.164 to bank a third career pole at Indianapolis.

"It feels damn good," Dixon said. "We trimmed the car and before we went out when I was sitting there, I thought we'd maybe trimmed too much and perhaps we should put some more downforce in the car.

"That first lap was just huge

"I can't thank the team enough - they've been working so hard. This season has started off great and good points today as well."

Dixon was thrilled to do all he could possibly do a week out from the race and will celebrate the pole as a separate performance.

"This is job one - obviously the real deal is coming up in a week's time and that is where we will push even harder and try to capitalize even more," Dixon said.

"The pole is its own race here; its own weekend. The significance of winning pole is big as well but we are here to win the race.

"Back in 2008 we won from the pole so hopefully we can replicate that here."

Ed Carpenter and Alexander Rossi will join Dixon on the front row.

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will start on the second row after finishing qualifying with the fifth best average speed.

Dixon's teammate Tony Kanaan will begin on the third row.

- NZ Herald

