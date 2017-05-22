Warriors holding back NRL: Aussie writers

Two Aussie league writers have slammed the Warriors with the side's recent performances labelled 'nothing short of disgraceful' while claiming the team should be axed from the NRL.

In a column for the Daily Telegraph, sports editor-at-large Phil Rothfield didn't hold back.

Rothfield said the Warriors have attracted the second lowest ratings on Australian broadcaster Fox Sports with only the Newcastle Knights having fewer viewers.

The league writer wrote a second Brisbane side or a team in Perth could be a safer bet for the competition that 'what the Warriors are offering at the moment'.

"This was supposed to be the year the Kiwi team emerged as a genuine premiership threat," Rothfield wrote.

"Any side with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at fullback, the steadying influence of Kieran Foran at five-eighth, Shaun Johnson at halfback and Issac Luke at hooker should be a top-eight side.

"Throw in the biggest junior nursery of any of the 16 clubs and there are no excuses."

The Courier-Mail's Mike Coleman wrote a column on Saturday calling for the NRL to axe the Warriors.

"Why are we bothering? Surely there are other clubs that actually want to play in the NRL?" he wrote on Saturday in a piece titled 'Time to punt dud Warriors'.

"That Penrith game was an embodiment of the entire worthless 22-year Warriors experiment.

"For the first 40 minutes, when the Panthers hadn't shown up, the Kiwis were world beaters. The next 40 minutes, when the Panthers applied some pressure, they might as well have already headed to the airport.

"It is something we have seen over and over again. Surely it's time to pull the plug and say haere ra."

The Warriors have lost four of their last five games including just one second half try in their last two defeats to the Panthers and Dragons.

They currently sit in 14th place with four wins from their opening 11 games and have a daunting task against the Broncos this weekend, a side which have won six on the trot.

The team missed 57 tackles in Friday's 30-14 defeat in Hamilton and made just two offloads and one line break.

Rothfield said Kiwis stars Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck have been 'embarrassing' in recent weeks for the Warriors.

"...their last 120 minutes of ¬football has been nothing short of disgraceful," Rothfield wrote.

"The individual performances of Johnson and Tuivasa-Sheck were embarrassing.

"Two players who are soaking up $2 million of the salary cap yet can't even get the basic skills right."

"Rugby league fans want to see a contest more than anything else at the grounds or on television. What was dished up on Friday night was unwatchable."

NZ Herald