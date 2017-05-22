Anthony Watson: Lions have nothing to fear from New Zealand's vaunted back three

By Sam Peters of the Daily Mail

Anthony Watson says the British and Irish Lions have nothing to fear from New Zealand's vaunted back three and insists the tourists can 'dominate' the world champions with their attacking game.

The upcoming series between Warren Gatland's Lions and Steve Hansen's All Blacks is being billed as a clash between brute power and attacking artistry, with New Zealand renowned for the quality of their three-quarter play.

With Julian Savea, Israel Dagg and Ben Smith expected to take up the All Blacks wing and full-back spots the Lions will be tested out wide by their pace, power and superb attacking skillset.

"It's a tough one," said Watson, named by Gatland despite an injury-hit season.

"New Zealand have an unbelievable back three; whoever they pick all have different qualities. Savea can finish off tries the majority of people cannot do; Milner-Skudder the same, his feet are unbelievable; and then Israel Dagg is a great counter-attacker who has a good kicking game.

He has the whole package.

"But it will be about us trying to implement our tactics and I reckon our back three can get the upper hand on them. We will not just be concentrating on how good they are; we will be trying to dominate them."

Watson, 23, equally adept at wing or full-back, missed the first three games of the Six Nations with a hamstring problem after being ruled out for three months with a broken jaw sustained during last October's notorious Brighton camp which left three players with long-term injuries.

But he returned impressively for Bath towards the end of the season and will be a strong contender for a Test spot at wing or full-back if he begins the tour well.

"I have no issues playing wherever I am needed," he said. "A lot of the boys will be the same and there is a lot of versatility in the back three. I spoke to [Lions backs coach] Rob Howley on day one and he asked me if I had a preference over which side I played on and I said 'Absolutely not'."

Watson was involved in a 14-man Lions training camp in Cardiff last week with 27 players missing on Aviva Premiership and Pro12 duty before a beefed-up squad head to Dublin.

He added: "Coming from four different nations and having not met a few of the boys before, it is important to step out of your comfort zone and get to know people you might not necessarily gravitate towards.

"It has been easy to get on with all the boys who are here and I am sure it will be the same when the rest of the 41 turn up. It has been a very good group this week; everyone has bought into training and the activities we have had."

- Daily Mail