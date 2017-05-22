Canoeing coach didn't predict four gold medals

By David Leggat

New Zealand women's canoeing coach Rene Olsen had predicted some good results out of the World Cup regatta in Portugal - but even he was gobsmacked at a fantastic four-gold medal haul on the Montemor-o-Velho course.

After Caitlin Ryan's sizzling K1 500m in the world's third fastest time on Saturday, there were three more last night in the space of just 90 minutes.

Olympic champion Lisa Carrington and fast-rising Aimee Fisher won three each - teaming up in the two K2 disciplines over 200m and 500m, then linking with Kayla Imrie and Ryan to bag the K4 500 title.

"It's an amazing result, something we haven't achieved before," Olsen said early today.

"We had two crews in all finals and I'm really happy seeing all the teams come together. Really impressive."

New Zealand have taken a squad of eight women to Europe, a senior four and an up-and-coming group comprising Briar McLeely, Rebecca Cole, Kim Thompson and Britney Ford, who finished sixth in the K4 final.

That final was won by the senior four in a sizzling race against the Ukraine quartet, won by just .422s.

"That was a really hard race. Ukraine put up a strong fight, it was neck and neck and our girls just wanted it a little bit more," Olsen said.

He was reluctant to single out any particular performance for special praise but he admitted the effort of Carrington and Fisher to nail three golds as especially noteworthy.

This is new territory for three-time Olympic medallist Carrington, so used to racing in solo seat events.

But there were smiles all round as the women savoured their success on the water.

"I'm sure she was really pleased and definitely enjoying being part of the team," Olsen said.

He said the younger quartet have made notable strides.

"They've done some amazing results. They will take a lot of learnings out of this weekend.

"Every time they're on the water they are improving. Session to session you can see it," Olsen said.

New Zealand now head to Szeged, Hungary for the next regatta starting on Friday, substantially buoyed by events in Portugal, including a jolt of self belief in their capabilities.

- NZ Herald