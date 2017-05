The All Blacks Sevens have been humiliated on the final day of their tumultuous season at the London Sevens.

New Zealand's lost 40-7 to Australia in the plate semi finals after earlier blowing a 21-nil lead to lose 24-21 to Scotland in the Cup quarters.

The Kiwis gave away a late penalty when it was discovered they had eight players on the pitch and Scotland scored the winning try.

Scotland defeated England in the tournament decider.

