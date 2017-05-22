5:33am Mon 22 May
Cricket: Tom Latham century leads rout of Ireland

Tom Latham celebrates reaching his century against Ireland. Photo / Getty
The Black Caps have cruised to a massive 190-run victory over Ireland to clinch the tri series in Dublin.

Stand in captain Tom Latham scored 104 as New Zealand posted 344 for 6 from their 50 overs. It was Latham's third ODI century in a well-paced innings that included four sixes and 9 fours.

Ross Taylor scored his 35th ODI half century making 57 from 64 balls, and Colin Munro added a quickfire 44 from just 15 balls at the end of the innings.

The Irish were then dismissed for 154 in the 40th over.

Matt Henry took 3 for 36 for the Black Caps while Corey Anderson (2-25) and Scott Kuggeleign (2-17) both had successful spells.

The Black Caps finish the tournament against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

More to come...

- NZ Herald

