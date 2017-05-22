Russell stops Escandon to retain WBC featherweight belt

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) " Gary Russell Jr. stopped Oscar Escandon in the seventh round Saturday night to successfully defend his WBC featherweight title for the second time.

Earlier, Andre Dirrell won the IBF interim super middleweight title by disqualification over Jose Uzcategui in a bout overshadowed by Dirrell trainer Leon Lawson throwing a series of punches at Uzcategui following the fight.

Russell (28-1, 17 KOs) also floored Escandon (25-3) early in the third round.

The victory came more than a year after his last, and completed a sibling sweep at the MGM National Harbor just miles from his hometown of Capitol Heights.

Brothers Gary Antuanne Russell and Gary Antonio Russell won their fights on the undercard.

After controlling the first two rounds, Russell knocked down the Colombian with a right hook seconds into the third.

Russell stayed on the attack as the round resumed, and appeared to be close to another knockdown before the round ended, but Escandon survived without further damage.

It was another right hook that sent Escandon backpedaling four rounds later. This time, referee Harvey Dock immediately intervened.

Uzcategui (26-2) sent Dirrell (26-2) to the the canvas with a combination that referee Bill Clancy ruled came after the bell. Uzcategui led on two of three judges' scorecards at the time, and was tied on the other.

Medical staff examined Dirrell, who eventually got to his feet and hugged Uzcategui and his camp. Moments later, Lawson attacked Uzcategui, who had to be restrained from retaliating and was eventually rushed out of the arena.

Rances Barthelemy (26-0) beat Kirill Relikh (25-3) my unanimous decision in a WBA super lightweight eliminator.