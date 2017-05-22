3:34am Mon 22 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bowyer, Blaney, Suarez and Elliott round out All-Star field

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) " Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer raced their way into the NASCAR All-Star race Saturday night by winning stages of the qualifying race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

They'll be joined in the 20-car field by Chase Elliott, the winner of a fan vote.

Bowyer started from the pole and dominated the first stage by leading all 20 laps and winning by 3.6 seconds to reach his eighth All-Star race. Blaney duplicated the feat in stage two, leading all 20 laps to punch his ticket to the $1 million exhibition race.

Suarez, a rookie, beat out Elliott to qualify for his first All-Star race by winning the final 10-lap segment.

Elliott received some consolation after the loss when he was informed by Jeff Gordon that he won the fan vote over Danica Patrick.

___

More AP Auto Racing: ap.racing.org

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 22 May 2017 04:19:35 Processing Time: 46ms