Preakness Stakes Winners

2017_Cloud Computing

2016_Exaggerator

2015_American Pharoah

2014_California Chrome

2013_Oxbow

2012_I'll Have Another

2011_Shackleford

2010_Lookin at Lucky

2009_Rachel Alexandra

2008_Big Brown

2007_Curlin

2006_Bernardini

2005_Afleet Alex

2004_Smarty Jones

2003_Funny Cide

2002_War Emblem

2001_Point Given

2000_Red Bullet

1999_Charismatic

1998_Real Quiet

1997_Silver Charm

1996_Louis Quatorze

1995_Timber Country

1994_Tabasco Cat

1993_Prairie Bayou

1992_Pine Bluff

1991_Hansel

1990_Summer Squall

1989_Sunday Silence

1988_Risen Star

1987_Alysheba

1986_Snow Chief

1985_Tank's Prospect

1984_Gate Dancer

1983_Deputed Testamony

1982_Aloma's Ruler

1981_Pleasant Colony

1980_Codex

1979_Spectacular Bid

1978_Affirmed

1977_Seattle Slew

1976_Elocutionist

1975_Master Derby

1974_Little Current

1973_Secretariat

1972_Bee Bee Bee

1971_Canonero II

1970_Personality

1969_Majestic Prince

1968_Forward Pass

1967_Damascus

1966_Kauai King

1965_Tom Rolfe

1964_Northern Dancer

1963_Candy Spots

1962_Greek Money

1961_Carry Back

1960_Bally Ache

1959_Royal Orbit

1958_Tim Tam

1957_Bold Ruler

1956_Fabius

1955_Nashua

1954_Hasty Road

1953_Native Dancer

1952_Blue Man

1951_Bold

1950_Hill Prince

1949_Capot

1948_Citation

1947_Faultless

1946_Assault

1945_Polynesian

1944_Pensive

1943_Count Fleet

1942_Alsab

1941_Whirlaway

1940_Bimelech

1939_Challedon

1938_Dauber

1937_War Admiral

1936_Bold Venture

1935_Omaha

1934_High Quest

1933_Head Play

1932_Burgoo King

1931_Mate

1930_Gallant Fox

1929_Dr. Freeland

1928_Victorian

1927_Bostonian

1926_Display

1925_Coventry

1924_Nellie Morse

1923_Vigil

1922_Pillory

1921_Broomspun

1920_Man o' War

1919_Sir Barton

1918_War Cloud and Jack Hare, Jr.

1917_Kalitan

1916_Damrosch

1915_Rhine Maiden

1914_Holiday

1913_Buskin

1912_Colonel Holloway

1911_Watervale

1910_Lay Master

1909_Effendi

1908_Royal Tourist

1907_Don Enrique

1906_Whimsical

1905_Cairngorm

1904_Bryn Mawr

1903_Flocarline

1902_Old England

1901_The Parader

1900_Hindus

1899_Half Time

1898_Sly Fox

1897_Paul Kauver

1896_Margrave

1895_Belmar

1894_Assignee

1893-91_No Races Held

1890_Montague

1889_Buddhist

1888_Refund

1887_Dubine

1886_The Bard

1885_Tecumseh

1884_Knight of Ellerslie

1883_Jacobus

1882_Vanguard

1881_Saunterer

1880_Grenada

1879_Harold

1878_Duke of Magenta

1877_Cloverbrook

1876_Shirley

1875_Tom Ochiltree

1874_Culpepper

1873_Survivor

