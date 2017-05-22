Giro d'Italia Results

OROPA, Italy (AP) " Results Saturday in the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 131-kilometer (81-mile) route from Castellania to Oropa:

1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, 3:02:34.

2. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, :03 behind.

3. Mikel Landa, Spain, Team Sky, :09.

4. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar Team, :14.

5. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, :35.

6. Adam Yates, Britain, Orica-Scott, :41.

7. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :43.

8. Franco Pellizotti, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

9. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Team LottoNl-Jumbo, :46.

10. Tanel Kangert, Estonia, Astana Pro Team, same time.

1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 59:31:17.

2. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:47.

3. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, 3:25.

4. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 3:40.

5. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 4:24.

6. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 4:32.

7. Tanel Kangert, Estonia, Astana, 4:55.

8. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 4:59.

9. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 5:28.

10. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 5:36.