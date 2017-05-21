Hamburg clinches Bundesliga survival, Dortmund finishes 3rd

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) " Luca Waldschmidt scored one day after his 21st birthday for Hamburger SV to clinch Bundesliga survival with a late 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on the final day of the season on Saturday.

Filip Kostic, who dragged Hamburg level, crossed for Waldschmidt to head the home side's winner with two minutes remaining, leaving Wolfsburg to fight relegation.

Wolfsburg, which had taken the lead through Robin Knoche's unstoppable header midway through the first half, faces a two-leg playoff against the third-place finisher in the second division - all but certain to be Eintracht Braunschweig - to determine which side plays in the Bundesliga next season.

Elsewhere, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late penalty in a 4-3 win over Werder Bremen fired Borussia Dortmund directly into the Champions League, leaving Hoffenheim, which could only draw at home with Augsburg 0-0, to enter the qualifiers.

Bayern Munich, which wrapped up the title with three games to spare, and second-placed Leipzig had already qualified for the Champions League.

Cologne and Hertha Berlin qualified for the Europa League.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND 4, WERDER BREMEN 3

Marc Bartra, who was wounded in the bomb attack on Dortmund's team bus last month, made his return against Bremen.

Marco Reus equalized for the home side at 1-1 and 3-3, and Aubameyang secured Dortmund's third-place with another penalty in the 89th minute.

COLOGNE 2, MAINZ 0

Continued below.

Related Content Sideswipe: May 8: Sacrifice needed for this job Your Views: Readers' letters Disaster insurance claims for 2017 could already top $100m

Yuya Osako set up Jonas Hector before the break and sealed Cologne's win late to secure fifth place and European football next season.

BAYERN MUNICH 4, FREIBURG 1

Bayern kicked off its title celebrations by bidding farewell to retiring World Cup winners Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm before kickoff.

Arjen Robben opened the scoring early, but there were to be no further goals until Arturo Vidal scored in the final 20 minutes. Nils Petersen pulled one back against his former side, before Franck Ribery and Joshua Kimmich completed the scoring in injury time.

OTHER GAMES

Kai Havertz scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen won 6-2 at Hertha Berlin, which nevertheless finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League.

Leipzig drew at Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2, Schalke drew at relegated Ingolstadt 1-1, and Borussia Moenchengladbach was held by relegated Darmstadt to 2-2.

___

This story has been corrected to show Bayer Leverkusen won 6-2 at Hertha Berlin instead of 4-1.