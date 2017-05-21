11:48pm Sun 21 May
Halep reaches Italian Open final with 10th straight win

ROME (AP) " Fourth-ranked Simona Halep advanced to the Italian Open final and extended her clay-court winning streak to 10 matches with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Kiki Bertens on Saturday.

After dropping five set points while serving for the opening set at 5-4, Halep started knocking her head with her finger as if saying, 'Wake up." After getting broken in that game she held at love in her next service game to end the set.

Halep then cruised past her 20th-ranked Dutch opponent amid intermittent rain at the Foro Italico.

Bertens committed 31 unforced errors to Halep's nine.

Halep is looking for back-to-back clay-court titles after taking the title in Madrid last weekend.

The Romanian will face either Garbine Muguruza or Elina Svitolina in Sunday's final.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

