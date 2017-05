SYDNEY (AP) " Results of weekend National Rugby League matches:

Canberra 22, Parramatta 16

Manly 30, Gold Coast 10

Brisbane 36, Wests Tigers 0

St. George Illawarra 30, New Zealand Warriors 14

Cronulla 18, North Queensland 14

Playing Sunday: Newcastle vs. Penrith, Canterbury vs. Sydney Roosters, South Sydney vs. Melbourne

