NRL: Warriors coach Stephen Kearney stumped for options

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has limited options as he considers whether to inject new blood ahead of Saturday's clash against the Brisbane Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium.

Problem areas are difficult to pinpoint with almost the entire side down on form following consecutive defeats to Penrith and St George Illawarra.

Star halfback Shaun Johnson is struggling and hooker Issac Luke and five-eighth Kieran Foran have both been below par. There are further issues up-front with a lack of impetus from their propping rotation and back rowers, and out wide with centres Blake Ayshford and David Fusitu'a.

Johnson has been rarely sighted on attack over the last fortnight and the No 7 and right-edge back rower Bodene Thompson have both been exposed defensively by the Panthers and Dragons.

There was plenty of effort from the pair in the early stages of Friday's clash in Hamilton, but at times it looked as though they were trying too hard, with Thompson rushing out of the line and missing a tackle on Dragons five-eighth Kurt Mann, in the lead-up to Tim Lafai scoring their third four-pointer.

Behind a beaten pack, Johnson's influence was severely blunted and his kicking was ineffective, bar a chip into the in-goal for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's fortuitous 76th-minute try.

Left-edge back rower Ryan Hoffman has also had his defensive issues and both he and Thompson looked like lightweights with the ball compared to the surging runs produced by their Dragons opposites Tyson Frizell and Joel Thompson.

With just four wins after 11 rounds, Kearney may be tempted to swing the axe to send a message to his players, but the back-up options are hardly demanding selection.

Johnson's spot is assured but his side desperately need him to front this weekend in what is a must-win clash before two away games against Parramatta and the Gold Coast.

Thompson or Hoffman might find their spots under threat however, with energetic youngster Bunty Afoa able to slot into the second row.

Aggressive forward Ligi Sao and prop Albert Vete are also waiting in the wings, along with teenage rookie back rower Isaiah Papali'i, who has not been sighted since playing 21 minutes on debut in the round one win over Newcastle.

It remains to be seen whether out of favour utility Tui Lolohea can force his way into the backline after being denied an immediate release by the club last week.

On the positive side, former captain Simon Mannering is set to make a welcome return after two weeks out with a hamstring strain, and centre Solomone Kata and veteran wing Manu Vatuvei are also expected to be available after overcoming calf injuries.

- NZ Herald