Racing: Pacorus shows he's back in top form with Rotorua Cup victory

Handy stayer Pacorus returned to his true form when he stormed to victory in the group three Rotorua Cup yesterday.

Touted as a leading staying prospect after a string of victories during the winter and early spring, the five-year-old Tavistock gelding had failed to live up to that tag during a disappointing autumn campaign.

Trainer Chris Wood had cut a frustrated figure during that period however his faith in the gelding's ability on the true winter tracks was unshaken leading in to the feature event.

With the track rated in the Heavy11 range and some remedial chiropractic work under his belt, Wood was confident his charge was ready to fire and so it proved as he zoomed away in the home straight to score a decisive two length victory. Fellow Cambridge galloper Doiknowyou chased gamely in the straight to nab second from Wanabefamous who momentarily looked like causing an upset when he snuck through on the inner turning for home. Wood was quick to acknowledge the efforts of his former apprentice Viktoria Gatu who produced a polished display to guide the winner home.

"That's Viktoria's first win as a senior rider so I'm delighted she got it in a big race like today," he said.

Meanwhile, South Island's "magic man" Chris Johnson travelled north yesterday to snare a winning treble at Rotorua, highlighted by a typically patient ride on Cambridge mare Let Her Rip to capture the Rotorua Stakes.

Johnson, who is making a concerted effort to snare his first National Jockey's Premiership, was having his first ride on the Rip Van Winkle four-year-old. Trainer Shaune Ritchie mused before the race that he felt Johnson's quiet style would suit the mare.

