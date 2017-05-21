3:54pm Sun 21 May
FRIDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS

BATTING_Segura, Seattle, .359; Castro, New York, .352; Garcia, Chicago, .352; Trout, Los Angeles, .348; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .337; Bogaerts, Boston, .331; Judge, New York, .323; Cruz, Seattle, .317; Altuve, Houston, .310; Pillar, Toronto, .305; 1 tied at .299.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 32; Castro, New York, 30; Gardner, New York, 30; Gallo, Texas, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Correa, Houston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; 5 tied at 27.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 36; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Gallo, Texas, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Mazara, Texas, 29; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 29; 3 tied at 28.

HITS_Castro, New York, 57; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 55; Garcia, Chicago, 51; Pillar, Toronto, 51; Altuve, Houston, 48; Hosmer, Kansas City, 47; Segura, Seattle, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 47; 3 tied at 46.

DOUBLES_Moreland, Boston, 16; Travis, Toronto, 15; Betts, Boston, 13; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 12; CSantana, Cleveland, 12; Schoop, Baltimore, 12; Gomez, Texas, 11; 6 tied at 10.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Davis, Oakland, 12; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Cruz, Seattle, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Sano, Minnesota, 10; 8 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_Dyson, Seattle, 12; Cain, Kansas City, 11; Altuve, Houston, 9; Maybin, Los Angeles, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Andrus, Texas, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; 6 tied at 6.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Morton, Houston, 5-3; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 5-2; 13 tied at 4-2.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.84; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.03; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.07; Triggs, Oakland, 2.12; Sale, Boston, 2.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.60; McCullers, Houston, 2.65; Holland, Chicago, 2.70; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.72; Darvish, Texas, 2.76; 2 tied at 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 85; Archer, Tampa Bay, 65; Salazar, Cleveland, 62; Darvish, Texas, 61; McCullers, Houston, 60; Morton, Houston, 59; Estrada, Toronto, 58; Porcello, Boston, 58; Pineda, New York, 55; 2 tied at 54.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

