12:59pm Sun 21 May
NBA Playoff Glance

Golden State 113, San Antonio 111

Golden State 136, San Antonio 100, Golden State leads series 2-0

Cleveland 117, Boston 104

Cleveland 130, Boston 86, Cleveland leads series 2-0

Golden State at San Antonio

Boston at Cleveland

x-San Antonio at Golden State

x-Cleveland at Boston

x-Golden State at San Antonio

x-Boston at Cleveland

x-San Antonio at Golden State

x-Cleveland at Boston

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

