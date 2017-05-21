12:25pm Sun 21 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Westbrook, Harden, Leonard finalists for NBA MVP

NEW YORK (AP) " Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are the finalists for the NBA's MVP award.

Leonard's coach, the Spurs' Gregg Popovich, was nominated in the Coach of the Year category, as was Mike D'Antoni, who coaches Harden in Houston, and Miami's Erik Spoelstra.

The three finalists in each category were announced Friday. The winners will be announced June 26 during the NBA's first awards show.

The Philadelphia 76ers have two chances at the Rookie of the Year award, with Joel Embiid and Dario Saric finalists along with Milwaukee's Malcom Brogdan.

Previously, the individual awards were announced at various times throughout the postseason.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 21 May 2017 13:11:28 Processing Time: 14ms