60-year-old Fred Funk takes Regions Tradition lead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) " Fred Funk shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Regions Tradition.

The 60-year-old Funk, seeking his first PGA Tour Champions individual title since 2012, had a one-stroke lead over Scott Parel in the first of the 50-and-over circuit's five majors.

Funk had three birdies on par 3s, including No. 17 to move ahead at 12-under 132.

Parel, who went through Q-school in 2016, shot a 66. He made a long putt to save par on No. 18, extending his bogey-free streak to 32 holes.

Scott McCarron, part of a four-way tie for the first-round lead, was three shots back after a 70. .

The third round Saturday will have a two-tee start because of expected bad weather.