Predators lose injured C Ryan Johansen for rest of playoffs

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) " Nashville center Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs after emergency surgery on a left thigh injury, leaving the Predators without their top postseason scorer heading into Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

The Predators announced the injury Friday after the club traveled to Anaheim to face the Ducks on Saturday night.

Johansen was injured during the Ducks' overtime victory in Game 4, which evened the series.

The smooth forward leads the Predators with 13 points in 14 playoff games while centering their top line with Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson.

Johansen scored 61 regular-season points to match Arvidsson for the team lead.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

