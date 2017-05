Kiwi cyclist George Bennett has won the Tour of California.

The Lotto NL-Jumbo rider has held on to his yellow jersey in a blistering final 125 kilometre stage, to become the first New Zealander to win a UCI World Tour title.

Bennett maintained his 35 second buffer at the top of the general classification standings, with a 24th place finish on the final stage, 22 seconds off stage winner Evan Huffman.

Poland's Rafal Majka finished second and American Andrew Talansky was third.

- NZ Herald