Caitlin Ryan wins gold at K1 500 Canoe Sprint World Cup

Caitlin Ryan's continued New Zealand's success in the women's K1 500 at the Canoe Sprint world cup in Portugal.

The Rio Olympian has won gold in the A final, blitzing the field to beat Slovenia's Spela Janic [yan-itch] by almost two seconds.

Ryan was .418 seconds off the K1 500 world record, which has stood for six years.

World Champion Lisa Carrington, vacated the boat to focus on team events in Portugal, and will feature in both the K2 500 and 200 A final.

Carrington and Aimee Fisher were fastest in their 500 heat, while Kim Thompson and Rebecca Cole have progressed after a second place finish in their heat.

Carrington and Fisher as well as Kayla Imrie and Briar McLeely will race in the K2 200 A final.

- NZ Herald