Always Dreaming heavily favored in early Preakness wagering

BALTIMORE (AP) " Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is taking heavy action in early wagering for this weekend's Preakness.

The 4-5 favorite on the morning line, Always Dreaming opened at 1-5 when advance betting began Friday afternoon.

Arkansas Derby winner Classic Empire was second at 5-1.

The other eight horses were in double digits, with Gunnevera the third choice at 14-1.

Odds will fluctuate up to the start of the race, scheduled for 6:48 p.m. Saturday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

