Bourdais reaches top of Indy speed chart before rain delay

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " Sebastien Bourdais took advantage of an extra horsepower bump Friday and posted the fastest early lap in Indianapolis 500 practice.

His top speed was 233.116 mph. Ryan Hunter-Reay was second at 232.132. Takuma Sato was third at 231.969. Juan Pablo Montoya was fourth.

The fastest Chevrolet driver had a top speed of 231.682. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso was fifth at 231.549 before rain doused the 2.5-mile oval, stopping practice.

Thirty-two drivers made it onto the track on what was the final full day of practice before qualifying begins Saturday. The nine-car pole shootout will be held Sunday and the race is scheduled for May 28.

Rookie Jack Harvey completed 11 laps before his car started smoking.

