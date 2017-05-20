11:16pm Sat 20 May
Former Newcastle youth coach faces sexual abuse charges

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) " Police say a former youth soccer coach for Newcastle has been charged with 29 sexual abuse offenses.

Northumbria police say 61-year-old George Ormond has been charged for "historic sexual offenses between 1973 and 1998."

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best says "we have had a dedicated team investigating allegations of non-recent child abuse within the sporting community since December last year."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

