3:20pm Sat 20 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

2017 Playoff Overtime Goals

April 12 " St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1, OT, Joel Edmundson, 17:48

April 12 " San Jose 3, Edmonton 2, OT, Melker Karlsson, 3:22.

April 13 " Washington 3, Toronto 2, OT, Tom Wilson, 5:15.

April 14 " Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT, Alexander Radluov, 18:34.

April 15 " Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT, Dion Phaneuf, 1:59.

April 15 " Toronto 4, Washington 3, 2OT, Kasperi Kapanen, 11:53.

April 16 " Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT, Jake Guentzel, 13:10.

April 17 " Toronto 4, Washington 3, OT, Tyler Bozak, 1:37.

April 17 " Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT, Bobby Ryan, 5:43.

April 17 " Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT, Kevin Fiala, 16:44.

April 17 " Anaheim 5, Calgary 4, OT, Corey Perry, 1:30.

April 20 " N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 2, OT, Mika Zibanejad, 14:22.

April 20 " Edmonton 4, San Jose 3, OT, David Desharnais, 18:15.

April 21 " Washington 2, Toronto 1, OT, Justin Williams, 1:04.

April 21 " Boston 3, Ottawa 2, 2OT, Sean Kuraly, 10:18.

April 22 " St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT, Magnus Paajarvi, 9:42.

April 23 " Ottawa 3, Boston 2, OT, Clarke MacArthur, 6:30.

April 23 " Washington 2, Toronto 1, OT, Marcus Johansson, 6:31.

April 29 " Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, 2OT, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, 2:54.

Continued below.

Related Content

May 1 " Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT, Kevin Shattenkirk, 3:13.

May 3 " Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT, Jakob Silfverberg, :45.

May 5 " Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, 2OT, Corey Perry, 6:57.

May 6 " Ottawa 5, N.Y Rangers 4, OT, Kyle Turris, 6:28.

May 12 " Nashville 3, Anaheim 2, OT, James Neal, 9:24.

May 13 " Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT, Bobby Ryan, 4:59.

May 18 " Anahaim 3, Nashville 2, OT, Corey Perry, 10:25

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 20 May 2017 16:05:38 Processing Time: 22ms