12:41pm Sat 20 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Olympics: Small percentage of Rio Olympics medals are falling apart

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2016, file photo, United States' Katie Ledecky shows off her gold medal in the women's 800-meter freestyle. Photo / AP.
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2016, file photo, United States' Katie Ledecky shows off her gold medal in the women's 800-meter freestyle. Photo / AP.

More than 100 medals won at the Rio Olympics have been returned to organisers because they have rusted or developed black spots on them, the games' spokesman said on Friday.

At least 130 medals, mostly bronze and including some from the Paralympics, are being fixed by the Brazilian Mint who made them for last year's event, Mario Andrada told Reuters.

"The most common issue is that they were dropped or mishandled and the varnish has come off and they've rusted or gone black in the spot where they were damaged," Andrada said.

"The second thing is that a small few, about 10, had problems with the extreme cold." Andrada said the first problems came to light in October but called them "completely normal".

The Brazilian Mint would fix any defects and return them, he said. A total of 2,488 medals were produced for the Olympics and hundreds more for the Paralympics.

The silver and bronze medals were produced using 30 per cent recycled materials.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 20 May 2017 13:24:34 Processing Time: 10ms