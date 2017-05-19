11:17am Sat 20 May
AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru 28, Italy " cycling, Giro d'Italia.

thru 21, Irving, Texas " golf, US PGA Tour, Byron Nelson.

thru 21, Verdura, Sicily " golf, European Tour, Rocco Forte Open.

thru 21, Williamsburg, Virginia " golf, US LPGA Tour, Kingsmill Championship.

thru 21, Portugal " auto racing, WRC, Portuguese Rally.

Dublin " cricket, Ireland vs. Bangladesh, ODI triseries.

Fiji, South Africa " rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Crusaders, Stormers vs. Blues.

Germany " football, Bundesliga ends.

Baltimore " horse racing, Preakness Stakes.

Various sites " rugby, Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs. Cheetahs, Western Force vs. Highlanders, Sunwolves vs. Sharks, Southern Kings vs. ACT, Lions vs.

Bulls.

Tokyo " boxing, Ganigan Lopez vs. Ken Shiro for Lopez's WBC junior flyweight title; Juan Hernandez Navarrete vs. Daigo Higa for Hernandez Navarrete's WBC flyweight title; Hassan N'Dam vs. Ryota Murata for vacant WBA middleweight title.

London " boxing, Gervonta Davis vs. Liam Walsh for Davis' IBF junior lightweight title.

New York " boxing, Terence Crawford vs. Felix Diaz for Crawford's WBC-WBO junior welterweight title.

Oxon Hill, Maryland " boxing, Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon for Russell's WBC featherweight title; Jose Uzcategui vs. Andre Dirrell for interim IBF super middleweight title.

England " football, English Premier League ends.

Spain " football, La Liga ends.

Hyderabad, India " cricket, Indian Premier League final.

Dublin " cricket, Ireland vs. New Zealand, ODI triseries.

Sydney " rugby, Super Rugby: New South Wales vs. Melbourne.

Tokyo " boxing, Naoya Inoue vs. Ricardo Rodriguez for Inoue's WBO junior bantamweight title; Akira Yaegashi vs. Milan Melindo for Yaegashi's IBF junior flyweight title.

thru 27, Geneva " tennis, ATP, Geneva Open.

thru 27, Lyon, France " tennis, ATP, Lyon Open.

thru 27, Nurnberg, Germany " tennis, WTA, Nurnberger Versicherungs Cup.

thru 27, Strasbourg, France " tennis, WTA, Strasbourg International.

Middle East " football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Esteghlal vs. Al Ain, Al Ahli Saudi vs. Ah Ahli.

Asia, Middle East " football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Kashima Antlers, Muangthong United vs. Kawasaki Frontale, Persepolis vs. Lekhwiya, Eeteghlal Khouzestan vs. Al Hilal.

Stockholm " football, Europa League final: Ajax vs. Manchester United.

Asia " football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Jeju United vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, Shanghai SIPG vs. Jiangsu.

Leeds, England " cricket, England vs. South Africa, 1st ODI.

Dublin " cricket, Bangladesh vs. New Zealand, ODI triseries.

thru 28, Wentworth, England " golf, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship.

thru 28, Fort Worth, Texas " golf, US PGA Tour, Dean & Deluca Invitational.

thru 28, Ann Arbor, Michigan " golf, US LPGA Tour, Volvik Championship.

thru June 27, Bermuda " sailing, America's Cup.

New Zealand, Australia " rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Chiefs, Queensland vs. Western Force.

London " football, FA Cup final: Arsenal vs. Chelsea.

Madrid " football, Copa del Rey final: Barcelona vs. Alaves.

Berlin " football, German Cup final: Eintracht vs. Borussia Dortmund.

Glasgow, Scotland " football, Scottish Cup final: Celtic vs. Aberdeen.

Southampton, England " cricket, England vs. South Africa, 2nd ODI.

Eugene, Oregon " athletics, Diamond League.

Various sites " rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Cheetahs, Highlanders vs. New South Wales, Melbourne vs. Crusaders, Bulls vs. Hurricanes, Sharks vs. Stormers, Jaguares vs. ACT.

Sheffield, England " boxing, Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr. for Brook's IBF welterweight title; George Groves vs. Fedor Chudinov for vacant WBA super middleweight title.

Oxon Hill, Maryland " boxing, Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon for Russell's WBC featherweight title; Andre Dirrell vs. Jose Uzcategui for interim IBF super middleweight title.

Monte Carlo " auto racing, F1, Monaco GP.

thru June 11, Paris " tennis, French Open.

Italy " football, Serie A ends.

Johannesburg " rugby, Super Rugby, Lions vs. Southern Kings.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

