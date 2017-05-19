10:46am Sat 20 May
Lexi Thompson shoots 65 to lead Kingsmill Championship

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) " Lexi Thompson had six birdies in a seven-hole stretch and finished with a 6-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Kingsmill Championship.

Playing her third tournament since losing the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being penalized four strokes for a rules violation that a TV viewer spotted, Thompson had a one-stroke lead over U.S. Solheim Cup teammates Gerina Piller and Brittany Lincicome and young American Angel Yin.

Thompson played her opening nine in even par with a birdie on No. 11 and a bogey on No. 17, then birdied No. 1 and Nos. 3-7 on Kingsmill Resort's River Course.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko was two strokes back at 67 along with Sarah Jane Smith and Giulia Molinaro. Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 72.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

