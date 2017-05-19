10:17am Sat 20 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Scott McCarron eagles 18th for 65, share of Tradition lead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) " Scott McCarron eagled the par-5 18th hole for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead Thursday in the Regions Tradition, the first of the PGA Tour Champions' five majors.

Lee Janzen, Jeff Sluman and Miguel Angel Jimenez joined McCarron atop the leaderboard at Greystone.

Sluman and Jimenez closed with birdies, and Janzen had a run of six birdies and a bogey from holes 10-17. McCarron was left with a short eagle putt after his approach bounced off the grandstand on No. 18.

Kenny Perry, the 2014 winner, was a stroke back along with David Frost, Fred Funk, Scott Parel, Marco Dawson and Tommy Armour III.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer opened with a 69. John Daly, coming off a victory in the Insperity Invitational, shot a 71.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 20 May 2017 11:02:44 Processing Time: 18ms