Son becomes top-scoring South Korean in European season

LEICESTER, England (AP) " Son Heung-min became the highest-scoring South Korean player in a European season on Thursday, scoring twice for Tottenham at Leicester to break a 31-year-old record.

Son enters Tottenham's final game of the season on Sunday with 21 goals, having surpassed Cha Bum-kun's 19-goal haul at German club Bayer Leverkusen in the 1985-86 season.

Son's first goal in the 6-1 rout of Leicester " after setting up Harry Kane's opener " came in the 36th minute. The attacking midfielder met Dele Alli's lofted pass with a first-time volley. The 24-year-old Son was on target again in the 71st when he curled a low shot beyond goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.