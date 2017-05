BRUSSELS (AP) " Anderlecht won a Belgian league record 34th title on Thursday and its first in three years as its Poland international Lukacz Teodorczyk scored two goals to lead the Brussels club to a 3-1 win at Sporting Charleroi.

The victory gave Anderlecht a 7-point margin with one game to play. Closest rival FC Brugge lost 2-1 at the same time at KV Ostend.