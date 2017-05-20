WADA: Isinbayeva 'will be gone' as Russian anti-doping chair

MONTREAL (AP) " A World Anti-Doping official says Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva will be out as chairwoman of the Russian anti-doping agency at the end of the month.

Deputy director general Rob Koehler delivered a report about the Russian doping scandal to the WADA foundation board Thursday. He said the Russian agency must find an independent chair as part of a long list of reforms that will bring it back in compliance.

Isinbayeva has called investigations into Russian doping an anti-Russian plot. Her appointment as chairwoman has been roundly criticized by WADA.

Koehler didn't specifically mention Isinbayeva in his report, but when pressed by WADA member Dick Pound of the status of "the person about whom everyone has complained," Koehler responded: "To be very clear, as of the 31st of May, the person will be gone."