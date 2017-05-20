English club Nottingham Forest bought by Olympiakos owner

LONDON (AP) " Vangelis Marinakis, the owner of Greek champion Olympiakos who has been investigated for match-fixing, has bought English club Nottingham Forest.
Marinakis completed his purchase of the second-tier League Championship side in a consortium with fellow Greek businessman Sokratis Kominakis from Kuwaiti investors.
Marinakis has denied any wrongdoing in the Greek match-fixing investigation linked to his ownership of Olympiakos that has won seven successive Greek titles.
Marinakis told the BBC on Thursday "there is a last case remaining. There are about 80 persons involved. I can tell you again that I have nothing to do with it because I know very well what I have done and how I have achieved victories. Of course I cannot stop our opponents talking or bad-mouthing."
Forest says its new owners were not "liable to be disqualified under the test" by the English Football League after the suitability of directors was assessed.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings