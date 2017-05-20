Giro d'Italia Results

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (AP) " Results Thursday in the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia, 229 kilometers (142 miles) from Forli to Reggio Emilia

1. Fernando Gaviria, Colombia, Quick-Step Floors, 5:18:55.

2. Jakub Mareczko, Italy, Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia, same time.

3. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

4. Phil Bauhaus, Germany, Sunweb, same time.

5. Maximiliano Richeze, Argentina, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

6. Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, Dimension Data, same time.

7. Sacha Modolo, Italy, UAE Emirates, same time.

8. Andre Greipel, Germany, Lotto Soudal, same time.

9. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

10. Roberto Ferrari, Italy, UAE Emirates, same time.

20. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 6 seconds behind.

23. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.

39. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

44. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, same time.

1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 52:41:08.

2. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:23.

3. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:38.

4. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, 2:40.

5. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 2:47.

6. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 3:05.

7. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 3:56.

8. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 3:59.

9. Tanel Kangert, Estonia, Astana, same time.

10. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 4:17.