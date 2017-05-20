Racing: Pletcher out to make good in Preakness

The Preakness has never been Todd Pletcher's race.

Sure, it's the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. But Pletcher has made a habit of skipping Baltimore in order to beat the pack to his home base of New York after the Kentucky Derby and await the Belmont.

The Preakness' position two weeks after the Derby is too soon for Pletcher. He prefers giving his horses more rest between starts. He's 0 for 8 in the race, with his best finish being third with Impeachment in 2000.

Of course, it's become incumbent for the trainer of the Derby winner to bring the champ to Pimlico for a shot at making a Triple Crown bid. So Pletcher is in Baltimore with Always Dreaming.

Pletcher has won Eclipse Awards seven times as the nation's leading trainer, including four in a row. He has won nine Breeders' Cup races and four Triple Crown races, while finishing second or third 13 other times.

Always Dreaming has surprised Pletcher in how quickly the dark bay colt bounced back from his 2-length victory in the Derby on May 6. "The tank seems full and he seems eager to go," he said.

"The two weeks is a quick turnaround, and sometimes you don't know until they get in the stretch and you see what you have in reserve," he said.

"We're just trying to keep it as simple as possible. We're not overthinking it. We're just letting the horse gallop and be happy."

