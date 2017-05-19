English soccer introduces retrospective bans for simulation

LONDON (AP) " English soccer is introducing retrospective bans of at least two matches for players who deceive referees by diving to win a penalty or get an opponent sent off.
The English Football Association announced on Thursday that a new offense of "successful deception of a match official" will apply from next season.
The FA says this will be enforced "where there is clear and overwhelming evidence to suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation, and as a direct result, the offending player's team has been awarded a penalty and/or an opposing player has been dismissed."
A panel featuring a former match official, ex-manager, and former player will review footage of incidents and have to unanimously agree to charge offenders.
