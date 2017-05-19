NRL: Woes continue for Warriors after heavy defeat to Dragons

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The Warriors NRL playoff hopes are on life support before the season reaches the halfway point, after they were overwhelmed by St George Illawarra 30-14 in Hamilton tonight.

Six days after they capitulated to Penrith, the fragile Warriors defence was again exposed as the hard-running Dragons ran in six tries to three at FMG Stadium Waikato.

The home side opened the scoring with front-rower Ben Matulino marking his 200th game in style, but it all fell to pieces with the Dragons scoring three quick tries to Kalifa Faifai Loa, Joel Thompson and Tim Lafai. The Warriors managed to peg one back with rookie wing Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad getting the first of two tries but went to the sheds trailing 18-10.

The Dragons quickly closed the game out after the resumption, with Nene Macdonald crossing and Faifai Loa getting his second before Taane Milne ran in to make it 30-10, before Nicoll-Klokstad crossed again in the dying stages.

The weak tackling that defined their second-half collapse against the Panthers again blighted the Warriors play, as they struggled to contain the powerful Dragons pack and the varied running of former Warrior Russell Packer, NSW State of Origin hopeful Paul Vaughan, captain Tyson Frizell and lock Jack de Belin.

Their defence out wide was also lacking with the Dragons enjoying ample space down the Warriors right side, and their attack lacked impetus with their much vaunted spine of Kiwis internationals failing to fire.

The match began at a frantic pace with the ball remaining in play for nine minutes before a Dragons touch-finder gave the players brief respite.

The fast start left the Warriors looking tired, while the Dragons grew in strength as they quickly gained the ascendancy through the second quarter.

It continued a miserable run for the Warriors against the Red V, with the Dragons having won 21 of 26 clashes between the two clubs going back to 1998, backing up their 26-12 round four win in Sydney. The result was also the Warriors fourth defeat in as many visits to Hamilton.

The Penrose-based side are now fighting to keep their campaign alive, having collected just four wins from 11 starts.

With pressure mounting on new coach Stephen Kearney and his players, they now need to beat the Brisbane Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium next Saturday before making back-to-back road trips to Parramatta and the Gold Coast.

They will be sweating on the return of former captain and talismanic lock Simon Mannering, who has missed the last two defeats with a hamstring injury, while centre Solomone Kata and veteran wing Manu Vatuvei are also recovering from calf strains.

Warriors 14 (Ben Matulino, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2 tries, Shaun Johnson cons, pens)

Dragons 30 (Kalifa Faifai Loa 2, Joel Thompson, Tim Lafai, Nene Macdonald, Taane Milne tries, Tim Lafai 2 cons, 1 pen)

- NZ Herald