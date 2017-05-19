Australian teenager Di Minaur gets French Open wild card

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Alex Di Minaur will make his French Open debut after being granted a wild-card entry into Roland Garros by Tennis Australia on Thursday.

It came under a reciprocal arrangement with the French tennis federation. The 18-year-old Di Minaur joins fellow Australians Nick Kyrgios, Bernard Tomic, Jordan Thompson, John Millman and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the main draw.

The Australian women's wild card will be decided via a playoff which will be played from Friday to Sunday and features seven Australians. Destanee Aiava, who turned 17 last week, will compete against Arina Rodionova, Lizette Cabrera, Jaimee Fourlis, Storm Sanders, Isabelle Wallace and Priscilla Hon, with the winner claiming a main-draw berth in Paris.