Court upholds suspended sentence for Pirates' Kang over DUI

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " A South Korean court has upheld a suspended prison sentence for Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang over a drunken driving conviction, a ruling that may complicate his plans to rejoin the team for the baseball season.

An official from the Seoul Central District Court said Thursday it dismissed Kang's appeal of a suspended two-year prison sentence over charges of fleeing the scene after crashing a car into the guardrail while driving drunk. The court official didn't want to be named, citing office rules.

Kang had sought to lower the punishment to a fine. His lawyers say the suspended prison term issued in March has led to visa issues that have prevented him from rejoining the Pirates. Kang had 21 home runs and 62 RBIs in 2016.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

