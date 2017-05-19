Black Sticks dominate India in Hamilton

By Hockey NZ

The Vantage Black Sticks Women have continued their dominance over India with a 3-0 win in the fourth test at the Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton.

New Zealand looked untroubled from start to finish with striker Rachel McCann scoring a double while Tessa Jopp added her sides third goal.

The result give the Black Sticks a 4-0 series lead with the fifth and final test to be played at the same location tomorrow.

Head coach for the series Sean Dancer said while there were some areas to tidy up, it was pleasing to come away with another win.

"I thought our structure was a lot better today, I was pleased with how we moved and held the ball," he said.

"India played well in defence and certainly improved in the second half, but we were still able to score some really good goals.

"Going into the final test we arent about to take our foot off the gas. Our style is to be aggressive and we will keep pushing to get better."

The Kiwis made their early pressure count in the 14th minute with Amy Robinson making a cutting baseline run before linking up with Rachel McCann to slot into goal.

Just three minutes later the Black Sticks were on the board again when Tess Jopp got the final touch on Ella Gunsons hard shot at goal from a penalty corner.

McCann scored her second goal of the match close to halftime following a fantastic length of the turf team counter attack.

Despite chances at both ends of the field, neither side troubled the scorers in the second half.

New Zealand umpire Kelly Hudson celebrated officiating her 100th international test during the match.

The Vantage Black Sticks face India in the fifth and final test tomorrow, with live and free coverage on the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page from 2:00pm (NZT).

Presale tickets for Saturdays game are still available through the Vantage Black Sticks website (www.blacksticks.co.nz)

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 3: (Rachel McCann 2, Tessa Jopp)

INDIA 0

Halftime: New Zealand 3-0

