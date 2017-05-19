2:48pm Fri 19 May
2 Australian players terminate contracts with Chinese team

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) " An Australian players' union says Robbie Kruse and James Holland are free agents after terminating their contracts with Chinese Super League club Liaoning Whowin due to unpaid wages.

Professional Footballers Australia chief executive John Didulica said in a statement Thursday that Kruse and Holland had signed for the club in January but have left after their contractual obligations were not met.

"The players had placed the club on notice to remedy the situation, however the club has failed to do this," Didulica said.

Two other Australian players, Michael Thwaite and Dario Vidosic, were also contracted to Liaoning Whowhin but were forced out when the club signed Kruse and Holland, putting them over the Chinese club's foreign player allowance.

Kruse made four appearances for Liaoning while Holland played once.

