2:34pm Fri 19 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

James, Love help Cavs rout Celtics 117-104 in Game 1

BOSTON (AP) " LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Kevin Love added a playoff career-high 32 points and had 12 rebounds to help the Cavaliers improve to 9-0 in the first three rounds of the playoffs. They opened 10-0 last season en route to their first NBA title.

James scored at will in the first half and the Cavs built a 26-point lead. Love opened up the floor for James, burying outside jumpers and forcing Boston to leave defenders one-on-one with James.

Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder led the Celtics with 21 points each. Isaiah Thomas had 17 points. Boston missed 11 of its first 14 shots.

Game 2 is Friday night in Boston.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 19 May 2017 15:24:21 Processing Time: 24ms