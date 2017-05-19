2:23pm Fri 19 May
Senators chase Fleury, rout Penguins 5-1 in Game 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) " Ottawa's Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury out of the game, and the Senators beat the Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in their NHL Eastern Conference finals.

Mike Hoffman opened the scoring 48 seconds in, and the Senators blew it open against the sluggish Penguins a few minutes later. Kyle Turris made it 5-0 late in the second period.

Sidney Crosby ended Craig Anderson's shutout bid with a power-play goal in the third.

Anderson finished with 25 saves. Fleury allowed four goals on nine shots, and Matthew Murray made 19 saves in relief.

Game 4 is Friday night in Ottawa.

