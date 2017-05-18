Kiwi America's Cup catamaran sidelined after collision

Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup catamaran will be in the boat shed in Bermuda for three days to repair the significant damage sustained when it was hit from behind by Sir Ben Ainslie of Britain.

Team CEO Kevin Shoebridge says the Kiwis hope to be back sailing by Saturday. The collision happened during a practice race Tuesday. Ainslie tried to clear the Kiwis' boat but hit the inside of their port hull with his starboard bow. The impact left a puncture and also crushed and delaminated about six feet of the Kiwis' hull.

Shoebridge says collisions like this probably will happen during the competition involving the fast, 50-foot foiling catamarans.

The elimination series starts May 26.

The Kiwis used the hashtag #ThanksBen in tweeting that they wouldn't be practicing Wednesday.