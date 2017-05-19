9:02am Fri 19 May
Monaco seals first French league title since 2000 and eighth overall with 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne

PARIS (AP) " Monaco seals first French league title since 2000 and eighth overall with 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

