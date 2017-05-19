9:08am Fri 19 May
Motorsport: Blackmailer convicted after death threats to Schumacher children

Corinna and Michael Schumacher attend the GQ Men Of The Year 2010 award ceremony. Photo/Getty Images
The world's dumbest blackmailer has been collared, after making death threats against the children of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, but providing his real bank account details for payment.

A German court has given the man, who can't be named, a suspended jail sentence and 50 hours' community service, and ordered him to undergo psychiatric counselling.

Schumacher, 48, is still recovering from a serious head injury, suffered in a ski accident in December 2013.

But, in February 2016, the 25-year-old culprit emailed Schumacher's wife, Corinna, threatening to kill son Mick and daughter Gina-Maria, unless he received 900,000 euros ($NZ1.45 million).

"If the money doesn't reach us by March 31, 2016, your children will be killed in some way. In Formula Four, many accidents happen."

Mick Schumacher is currently racing in Formula Three, but was part of a Formula Four team at the time, while Gina-Maria is a successful horse rider.

But the blackmailer slipped up when he included his own back account details in the threat.
"To put it cautiously, giving your own back account details is not sensible," Judge Eberhard Hausch told his Reutlingen court.

The man's lawyer said his client couldn't explain why he acted the way he did.

- NZ Herald

